The Populist Message That’s Resonating in Key Battleground States

The bad news is that among those six states, Democrats are ahead only in only one of them—Georgia—on the generic ballot, and down five points overall across all of them. In the battleground districts specifically, voters favor Republicans over Democrats by seven points. This is a stark difference from national generic ballots, where Democrats lead Republicans by five points, on average.

This doesn’t mean voters are happy with Trump and the GOP. In Way to Win’s poll, the president is underwater on the economy by 17 points. That’s significantly lower than his overall approval rating of 49 percent in this poll, which itself is higher in these purple and red states than it is nationally. Respondents were more likely to blame rising costs on GOP politicians and big corporations than Trump’s preferred scapegoats—immigrants, Democrats, and the Federal Reserve.

“Trump’s failures on the economy are the opening to actually build and grow more coalitions in these places,” said Jenifer Fernandez Ancona, a co-founder and vice president of Way to Win.