Transcript: The Supreme Court Is Lying About Racism in America

We’re fighting for our lives in this moment—not for something that’s going to happen two years from now or eight years from now. It’s about how these moments are being covered, and whether anti-Blackness is important enough for us to go to the mat to insist that it be discussed, that it be prioritized, and that it be organized around.

Bacon: All right—promise, my real last question. Okay, so I know right now some people I like—AOC, Ro Khanna, my governor Andy Beshear—some honorable people I think are thinking about running for president. But I know the advice they’re getting is: There’s too much wokeness. You saw the Kamala loss. When you talk about race, that means we lose. You can only talk about jobs and the economy. They’re getting this advice every day, even from people who ostensibly agree with you and me.

What would you tell them if they got the memo that says, Anytime you talk about race, you lose two percent—you should only obsess about the white working-class person in Wisconsin, wokeness is bad, whatever that means. What would you tell them if you got with these people? Because I don’t think they’re hearing from voices like yours very much—so at least through this podcast they can.

What would you tell one of them? Is like—this idea that you can forget about race and we can just win the election—I don’t think is correct, but I’d be curious what you would tell them.

Crenshaw: I don’t think it’s correct either. And so I think, first of all, we have to make sure that they understand that the allegation of wokeness that lost this last presidential election certainly didn’t come from Kamala over-indexing on talking about race, right? In fact—

Bacon: She never did. Yes.

Crenshaw: In fact, she couldn’t even talk about the fact that her race was being erased. So for people to think that she was over-indexing is just a false understanding of what happened. The person that did talk about race was the racist in the election.

Bacon: The person who won. Yeah.

Crenshaw: —the person who won. You cannot win an asymmetrical war when one side is weaponizing race, when it is appealing to white Christian nationalists, when it is openly embracing some of the most damaging racial tropes in the history of this country, and we’re mum about it. Our response is like, “What? Who? We didn’t hear that.”

That is not a workable solution. You’ve got the yee-haws happening, and you’ve got nothing on the other side. And we have a rich history, we have a rich tradition, we have a history in which we have been able to create winning coalitions who are not willing to sign on to that. But if you’re not willing to call them to the battle, if you’re not willing to say, This is not who we want to be, then you don’t deserve to win—because you’re not offering an alternative that is getting to the heart of why this country is on the skids in this moment. It’s because of these concerns about replacement. It’s because of the weaponization of resentment. It’s because they’ve been taught to punch down rather than lift up. We cannot win not addressing that, and I don’t think it’s just theoretical.

If we look at my mayor in New York City—he didn’t follow that logic, he didn’t bend the knee in the ways that he was told to, and he won, and it wasn’t close. We have other examples like this. So I would say: really challenge your pollsters, who many times are just asking the same old questions to give the same old answers.

And number two: ask if you’re really willing to move away from an entire part of the populace, or if you’re willing to leave their votes on the table and to move back into a democracy in which huge parts of the American public are not engaged. If that’s what you want, then that is not a prescription for many of us who are looking for a campaign, a candidate, a possibility that will reconnect us as a people to a democracy that’s worth fighting for.

Bacon: And great place to end. Thanks, everybody. Kimberlé Crenshaw’s book is called Back Talker. It comes out May 5th. I’m sure it’s on Amazon and other places. She’s on Instagram and Bluesky and Twitter. She’s a great voice. Kim, thanks for joining me. I appreciate it.

Crenshaw: Thank you, Perry. Always a pleasure.

Bacon: Bye-bye.