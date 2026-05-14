Trump Iran Tirade Visibly Rattles GOPers as Leaks Expose New Blunders

The fallout continues from Donald Trump’s startling rant admitting that he isn’t concerned with how the Iran war is impacting Americans’ finances. On Wednesday, JD Vance, Mike Johnson, and numerous other Republicans struggled to spin away the damage, but they appeared visibly flummoxed. Indeed, the GOP cracks are worsening: Three GOP Senators just voted to end the war. And shocking leaks to The New York Times reveal that Iran still retains substantial military capabilities, directly undercutting Trump’s boasts of success. We talked to international relations expert Nicholas Grossman, who has a good piece on this whole fiasco. We discuss why those leaks are so damning, why the economic and political fallout from the war is only just beginning, and why Trump’s megalomaniacal understanding of the situation has left him fundamentally cornered. Listen to this episode here.