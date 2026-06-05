Todd Blanche Reveals He’s Making It Harder for Dems to Prosecute Trump
The acting attorney general bragged about putting “roadblocks” in place for those seeking justice against Trump.
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche—who is currently struggling to secure Senate support for his nomination to permanently lead the Department of Justice—revealed he is placing “roadblocks” to make it harder for Democrats to prosecute President Trump and his administration after he’s out of office.
Blanche made the declaration in an interview with NewsNation’s Katie Pavlich released Friday.
“You said this week that you believe President Trump absolutely faced prison if he hadn’t won the election in 2024. Democrats have been talking a lot about what they call Project 2029—their plans to prosecute the president, administration officials, ICE agents after the term is up if they regain power,” Pavlich asked Blanche while he sat alongside FBI Director Kash Patel. “Do you believe that’s a possibility, and what can be done to prevent this kind of political retribution from Democrats?”
“Well, do I believe it’s a possibility that the Democrats will go after President Trump, his family, anybody that knows him, anybody that worked for him? I think they’ve proven that to be true. And what could we do about it is we can just keep on exposing when we learn about the weaponization that happened for many years, we can keep on exposing it, and putting roadblocks in place so it never happens again,” Blanche said.
“I worry about Democrats coming out and actually already forecasting what they’re going to try to do if they get leadership again, and that’s something the American people see too. The American people saw them do it for four years and rejected it whole-handedly.”
This is the president’s former lawyer proudly admitting that he is placing obstacles in place to make it harder for Trump, his family, Blanche himself, any ICE agents that have brutalized or killed protesters and immigrants, or anyone else involved in this cabal of an administration to be held accountable. And he might be attorney general soon.