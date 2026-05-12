Republicans Scramble After Trump Says He Doesn’t Think About Americans

“What do you think of Donald Trump saying he doesn’t think about the finances or the financial situation of the American people?” Manríquez asked Senator Cynthia Lummis.

“Did he say that? I don’t have a comment about that, mostly because I think he actually does care,” she replied with a laugh, claiming that the president didn’t mean something he doubled down on publicly.

Republicans already being pressed on Trump’s comments:



PabloReports: What do you make of Trump saying that he doesn’t think about the financial situation of the American people?



Senator Lummis: Did he say that? I don’t have a comment because I think he actually does care. pic.twitter.com/BzptOHbOc9 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 12, 2026

Senator Roger Marshall, also smiling, refused to answer as well, claiming he didn’t know the “context” of the comment. And Senator Susan Collins stated she didn’t see the president’s comment at all.