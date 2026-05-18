Trump Rages Wildly at Journo—and Accidentally Exposes Big Iran Blunder

Donald Trump desperately wants the world to recognize his world-historical defeat of Iran. In an extended tirade, Trump raged wildly at a New York Times reporter, insisting his victory is absolute. He claimed the Times is failing, accusing the journalist of being a “fake guy” and declaring his coverage betrays America: “I actually think it’s treason.” This is revealing: His insistence on having won reveals that Trump doesn’t get that military force alone can’t force open the Strait of Hormuz—meaning he doesn’t grasp the situation at the most fundamental level, perhaps his biggest failing of all. We talked to political scientist David Faris, who’s been writing well on this fiasco. We discuss why Trump got so little out of China, why his failures abroad mean more authoritarianism at home, why the voters are our only recourse left, and why Trump suffers from “dictator envy.” Listen to this episode here.