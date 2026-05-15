Trump Posts Price Chart Full of “Breathtaking” Lies

Independent journalist Justin Wolfers cross-referenced the chart with data from the Consumer Price Index and revealed that the dozen or so products the agency had chosen to highlight were blatantly cherry-picked.

“You can lie in any language, including charts. But because charts come dressed in the authority of arithmetic, the betrayal often cuts deeper,” he wrote in his newsletter. “And sometimes, the lies are breathtaking.”

Missing from the Department of Labor’s graph are the many, many, many more products that have become more expensive—some by double digits.