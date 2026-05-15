Trump Posts Price Chart Full of “Breathtaking” Lies
Costs are still going up—but you wouldn’t know it from the chart Donald Trump’s team shared.
The Trump administration is hoping to trick Americans into thinking that prices are going down—while the actual numbers indicate the opposite.
The U.S. Department of Labor posted a graphic on X Friday claiming that the prices of “many” goods were falling year-over-year, touting “THE TRUMP EFFECT!”
Independent journalist Justin Wolfers cross-referenced the chart with data from the Consumer Price Index and revealed that the dozen or so products the agency had chosen to highlight were blatantly cherry-picked.
“You can lie in any language, including charts. But because charts come dressed in the authority of arithmetic, the betrayal often cuts deeper,” he wrote in his newsletter. “And sometimes, the lies are breathtaking.”
Missing from the Department of Labor’s graph are the many, many, many more products that have become more expensive—some by double digits.
There are the obvious ones: the price of fuel oil has increased by 54.3 percent, and gasoline has increased by 28.4 percent, as a result of Donald Trump’s disastrous military campaign in Iran.
Other products that have seen double-digit price increases are coffee (18.5 percent), beef (17.8 percent,) and airline tickets (20.7 percent). Computer software and accessories rose 13.9 percent, delivery services by 13.6 percent, and public transportation by 13.7 percent. The price of fresh vegetables grew 11.5 percent, and even the humble hot dog is now 10.7 percent more expensive than it was last year.
These are just some of the biggest jumps. Wolfers found 238 other products and services that saw price increases in the past year.
The inclusion of some products highlighted by the Labor Department are extremely misleading. The price of eggs had already crashed at least 70 percent by mid-September since the highs of March that were brought about by the bird flu outbreak last year. The price of health insurance is not going down because health insurance premiums are increasing as millions could lose access to Medicaid. There are not triumphs of the Trump administration—they’re a smokescreen.
Americans don’t need to be told that prices are increasing—they can feel it. The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly report, released Tuesday, found that inflation rose to 3.8 percent in April, outpacing wages, which grew at a rate of 3.6 percent.