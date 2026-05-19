Elon Musk and Sam Altman Are on the Same Side

The Trump administration, meanwhile, has been more than happy to help the companies that have cozied up to it. In just one recent example, the Department of Justice signaled that it’s “evaluating possible intervention or amicus participation” in a suit being brought against Musk by the NAACP, alleging that Musk’s xAI has illegally installed and operated 27 gas turbines to run its Colossus data center complex near Memphis, Tennessee. In reaction to news that the White House might vet new AI models before they’re released, an anonymous senior White House official assured the press—and worried AI companies—that it was seeking a “partnership” with the industry rather than “government regulation.” Chief of staff Susie Wiles similarly posted on social media that the government is not “in the business of picking winners and losers.”

As opposition to AI mounts, the companies behind it have invested heavily in their lobbying and campaign finance operations. Meta, Nvidia, and Microsoft spent $47.1 million on their combined Washington lobbying efforts last year. OpenAI spent $1 million in the first half of 2026 and has pushed for the White House to preempt state-level regulations on data centers and artificial intelligence. The nonprofit watchdog Public Citizen has found that a quarter of federal lobbyists in D.C. are involved in AI issues. The pro-AI Super PAC Leading the Future—launched in August by Open AI co-founder Greg Brockman and Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale (among others)—has raised more than $75 million in advance of November’s midterm elections.

Despite the tens of millions being poured into campaigns and lobbying efforts by billionaires, AI boosters have tried to paint their opponents as the ones who are furthering “elite” interests. In the Jeff Bezos–owned Washington Post, two Palantir executives—Anthony Bak and Mehdi Alhassani—warned that bipartisan opposition to the AI buildout risked making it “accessible only to the wealthy,” arguing that such fights were “the surest way to guarantee that artificial intelligence becomes a tool of the wealthy elite.” This a stupid but predictable argument. For decades, bona fide elites on the right have claimed that a different, self-serving cadre of liberal elites has been the real force behind everything from the War on Poverty to protests against the Vietnam War to seatbelt requirements, and—more recently—climate policy. Today’s AI enthusiasts have subbed out the neocons’ old complaints about the “New Class” for screeds against NIMBYs, doomers, and a shadowy, George Soros–funded “network of Leftist activist organizations” that the Washington Examiner recently blamed for a remarkably bipartisan data center pushback.