The AI Backlash Is an Opportunity for Democrats

The first data centers were clustered mostly in urban areas, but most new ones are planned for rural areas, especially in the South and Midwest. These rural locations, where land ranges over broader jurisdictions, can make it difficult to target the decision-makers, but the people in these areas are no less concerned about how AI may affect their communities. The Rural Listening Project from United Today, Stronger Tomorrow, for instance, found that three-quarters of the rural residents it surveyed were worried about the impact AI would have on the political process, and 68 percent were concerned about the impact it would have on local resources, like water.

The surge of data centers popping up may have awakened a giant new political coalition against them. Residents across the country are turning out to normally sleepy county and city meetings in droves to oppose data center proposals. The strength of the opposition may have something to do with how rapidly and secretly these unpopular projects were pushed through. Kate Hess Pace, the executive director of the Indiana organizing group Hoosier Action, said that many of the siting decisions she’s seen in communities around her were made by public entities in private, without much public review. “It did kind of opened people’s eyes a little bit to local decision makers, like, who decided this?”

Pace said that worries over data centers have drawn more of the people in communities she works in into politics, but they’re struggling to find a home. There are scattered Democratic candidates trying to define what responsible AI growth should look like, and how Americans should be protected from the fallout, but neither party has made it part of their pitch so far in the midterms. Politicians generally, both Democrats and Republicans, say they want to help Americans from paying more in energy costs because of them, but they haven’t done anything. For the most part, the decision-making has been happening on the local level, and those demonstrating leadership on the issue are mainly local politicians and leaders.