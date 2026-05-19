Greenland Gives Trump Envoy the Literal Middle Finger
Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry didn’t get quite the welcome he was expecting.
Call it a Nordic hello.
When Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry—who is, for some reason, President Donald Trump’s new special envoy to Greenland—touched down in the capital city of Nuuk on Sunday, he got a frosty reception, including a middle finger from one resident, The New York Times reports.
Landry’s weird ideas of diplomacy probably didn’t help much. The governor went around offering local children MAGA hats—a few politely declined—and telling them that if they visited his Louisiana mansion, he’d give them “all the chocolate chip cookies you can eat.”
In response, Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen told Landry to relax.
“We have our red lines,” he told the Denmark public broadcasting service. “No matter how many chocolate cookies we get, we are not going to change them.”
Landry was asked about the response by reporters. “There’s only one line and it’s red, white, and blue,” he shot back.
This isn’t the first time a Trump official has tried and spectacularly failed to charm the island. Vice President JD Vance toured a Greenland military base with his wife, Usha, for just three hours in 2025. He had reportedly planned a longer visit before being cold-shouldered by locals.
The people of Greenland clearly haven’t taken a liking to the Trump administration, which has repeatedly mocked their status as an autonomous territory with comments about making it the fifty-first state. Trump has an ongoing obsession with acquiring Greenland for supposed military and trade purposes, publicly musing about buying or just straight-up annexing the island.
The Danish military reportedly began preparing for a ground invasion of Greenland in January, shipping blood supplies to the island and cooking up plans to blow up its own runways if attacked.
Trump’s threat of invading the chilly territory has abated as the weather has warmed, but it’s good to see the people of Greenland continue to give his administration the reception they deserve.