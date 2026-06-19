What’s the Matter With JD Vance?

But once his conversion takes place, significant events in his life just sort of seem to happen, without the same kind of burning motivation he once felt—though they are the sort of accomplishments that do not just fall into one’s lap without serious effort. His decision to write Hillbilly Elegy is reduced to a sentence: “On the side, I worked on a book slated for publication in the summer of 2016.” And his political moves are likewise minimized. Here is his decision to run for Senate: “I went back and forth for awhile on whether to run before eventually deciding to do it.” He adds one paragraph about his platform, and then here is the race itself: “Much has been written about that Senate race, and I doubt I can offer much original here. But the most important thing to say is that I thought we’d lose but we didn’t.” The 2024 presidential campaign—from the phone call where he learned he was being vetted for Vice President, to moving into the Naval Observatory in January 2025—is covered in three pages.

Is not running for Senate and Vice President the ultimate expression of someone still striving for “having the type of job that commanded respect”?

A memoir in which the most significant moments of a person’s career fly by as non-events makes for a truly baffling read. Is not running for Senate and Vice President the ultimate expression of someone still striving for “having the type of job that commanded respect”? And are we to believe Vance has broken free of mimetic desire—with its tendency toward groupthink—now that he serves in an administration where no one is able to say publicly that Trump lost the 2020 election? If it was in Yale that he first discovered that he “was susceptible to intense pressure to believe certain things,” are we to believe that has changed, when he Marco Rubio now sport the too-large shoes their boss bought them for them? Are we to believe Vance has let go of his anger issues, despite the fact that he still talks elsewhere about how he loses his temper? What’s the matter with J. D. Vance? What are we even doing here? Communion seems to be trying to convince us of its redemption narrative simply by ignoring who Vance is, and who he shows us to be every single day.

What, finally, has Christianity done for Vance, other than gird his marriage and make him a father? Has it, for instance, given him the grace to offer forgiveness to his enemies? The same Vance who, according to a The New York Times story published the day before the book came out, was urging Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act to crush the protest movement in Minneapolis, claiming without evidence that the protesters were paid agitators; who spread the accusation that Alex Pretti was “assassin” who “tried to murder federal agents” subsequently refused to apologize?