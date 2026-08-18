Was a French Aristocrat the First Fascist?

How far into the past can we see fascism? This is the counterpart to a more familiar question today: Can (or should) we describe the ascendant right-wing politics of the present as “fascist”? Luzzatto, who embraces a capacious understanding of the concept, sees fascism traveling easily across time, and argues that Morès’s career anticipates “so much of the twentieth century, and even—unfortunately for us—more than a few developments of the twenty-first century.” Such bold leaps are unlikely to resolve debates about where to draw the boundaries, chronological or definitional, around fascism. Where The First Fascist does succeed, however, is in challenging the complacent assumption that fascism could only have emerged from an apocalyptic crisis. This is the uneasy lesson of the Morès saga: It didn’t take a world war for unscrupulous men to try amassing power by exploiting features of the mass democracy they claimed to despise.

Even in the interwar period, which saw explicitly fascist movements seize control of governments in Europe, there was something amorphous about the ideology they proclaimed. Benito Mussolini, who led the first self-described fascist movement and the first fascist regime in power, unleashed a flood of verbiage over the course of decades while struggling to settle on a definition of the term. While Italian fascism had obvious affinities with the Nazi regime in Germany, there were differences too: south of the Alps, a greater emphasis on the corporatist model of state economic coordination, derived from the Catholic social doctrine that also inspired Morès; to the north, a far more ruthless institutionalization of state violence and racial fanaticism. When the Spanish Civil War broke out in 1936, fascist and anti-fascist sympathizers everywhere rallied to the side they saw as their own. Yet historians still debate whether Francisco Franco’s counterrevolution should be deemed fascist at all, given its distinctly anti-modern, clerical, and monarchist elements.

It is almost too easy to list the characteristics of fascism because its prolific ideologues claimed so many. There is the litany of “antis”: anti-liberalism, anti-parliamentarianism, anti-individualism, and anti-socialism, as well as antisemitism and (less consistently) anti-capitalism. Fascists borrowed elements from the leftist playbook of revolution—the mobilization of the masses, the regenerative promise of violence, the utopian reimagination of the future—then subordinated them all to the ideal of a racially unified nation. At the same time, they challenged the old conservative elite of church and king with the cult of the charismatic leader. But even more than a philosophical synthesis of left and right, fascist movements were always relentlessly oriented toward the acquisition of power. As they evolved from outsiders into insiders, fascists maintained a permanent state of militarized politics: from brutal vigilantism that challenged established authority; to the police states that enforced discipline and repressed enemies; and finally to the expansionist frenzy of war and conquest. How closely does Morès fit the bill?