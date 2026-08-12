Colson Whitehead’s Long Con

Cool Machine by Colson Whitehead Buy on Bookshop

This existential current adds a new dimension to the historical trilogy’s themes. Under the guise of breezy pulp, Whitehead has written a sprawling systems epic attuned to the racialized churn of New York City commerce and real estate. Each novel has focused on a decade in the lives of Carney and New York City, beginning with Harlem Shuffle, which spans 1959 to 1964, and Crook Manifesto, which stretches from 1971 to 1976. The first book took the Civil Rights Movement as a backdrop for a grubbier form of striving, Carney and crew working odd angles as the city stunted Black mobility. The second used the political, financial, and drug crises of 1970s New York to dramatize the difficulty of getting by. Carney and Pepper, his wily bruiser, navigated shifting criminal and cultural landscapes, their hardened views in tension with the metamorphic city. In both novels, Whitehead presented “jobs”—that classic euphemism for criminal schemes—as sweaty, taxing affairs. His crooks endure grimy workspaces, long hours, annoying bosses, and ambient violence, their fortunes attainable only through labor and pluck.

That focus continues in Cool Machine, set between 1981 and 1986. But Whitehead spotlights careers rather than jobs, tracing the long tails of his characters’ grifts, and the city’s. While maintaining the streetwise sensibility of the series’ earlier installments, he revisits key metaphors, analogies, and incidents, layering Cool Machine with both the material history of New York and the personal revelations of his characters. The book is haunted and pondering, the narrative constantly posing questions about community and working life from the perches of middle and old age.

What value does a lifetime of striving, both crooked and straight, produce? Do the skills criminals master prepare them for retirement? Are they even fit to retire given their bloodied hands and strained relationships with regular folk? Their city is subterranean, dark, and lawless, and in it the seismic forces of capitalism, racism, and public corruption are unmitigated. How does such a place become a home?