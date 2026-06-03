Transcript: Stacey Abrams: “Everyone Needs To Be Concerned”

Abrams: They are not trying to expand the number of seats just to have them. They said, If Texas, if you’re going to take this number of seats, we’re going to neutralize the number of seats you get. I think that is good. It’s jury nullification with voting. I’m fine with that.

Bacon: OK. Sure.

Abrams: But the next thing we have to do is recognize that we had more than 90 million Americans who did not participate in the 2024 elections. That is more than enough to win races across the country—and that’s not presuming that everyone shares our political values. But the more activated people are in the participation in elections, the more likely we are to get the benefits that all of us need.

And this goes back to your very first question about wokeness and the economy versus questions of identity. Identity matters when the economy matters. You can’t get to affordability if the reason you are denied access is that the system is organized against you, either intentionally or benignly. And so the more people who participate in a democracy, the fairer that democracy tends to be. It is not a given, but it is more likely.

And so we’ve got to increase registration, we’ve got to increase turnout. We also have to recognize that this is a national project. This is not about ignoring the South, once again—this is about understanding that we’re in this together.

And so over the course of the summer and heading into the fall, there are going to be organizations across the country that are participating—a number of organizations that I helped to start through Fair Fight, Fair Count. But also, if you look at the 10 Steps campaign, which I started—10stepscampaign.org—we’re helping to aggregate organizations and groups that are doing this work. All Roads Lead South—allroadsleadtothesouth.org—has a list of opportunities for participation. We’ve got to fight to defend Southern access, because it’s the way we protect everyone’s access.

Bacon: Last question. I want to talk about what’s happening in Georgia, the state you’ve been involved in politics in. Keisha Lance Bottoms won the primary. Jon Ossoff has raised a lot of money, been polling really well. They’re now joined together—they had a joint rally. How do you feel about their chances in November?

Abrams: Georgia is a swing state, and they can win. We can win up and down the ballot. We have the opportunity actually to flip the State House in Georgia.

And so I’m working hard to encourage voting up and down the ballot. We’ve got to vote not only for our senator and our governor, but we have to have a lieutenant governor who can help in the State Senate. We’ve got to flip the State House so we have a Democratic speaker.

We have to have a secretary of state who actually fights for all Georgians and not just for the Georgians he likes—he got a lot of credit for not committing treason, but he also was the architect of a lot of voter suppression. And so I’m looking for a new secretary of state who actually defends the right to vote for all Georgians.

We have to have an attorney general who sues on behalf of Georgians and doesn’t sue to protect those companies and those who would attack Georgians. So we’ve got to vote up and down the ballot, and I think we have a ticket that can make that happen. We’ve got to get through these runoffs, but I think on the other side, Georgia remains the state to watch and the state to win.

Bacon: On that note, Stacey Abrams, thanks for joining me. I appreciate it. Good to see you.

Abrams: Thank you for having me.

Bacon: Bye-bye.