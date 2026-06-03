Scott Pelley Knew Exactly What He Was Doing in Trashing Bari Weiss

We can’t let them. It’s critical that other journalists, pro-democracy groups, and even Democratic politicians start treating CBS News as a more polite version of Fox News. That’s what it is. There will be accurate and at times even strong reporting at CBS. Many of the journalists who remain there, including at 60 Minutes, are excellent. But everyone at CBS is now working under a leadership that values anti-left, reactionary ideology over accuracy, democracy, and fairness. Watch accordingly. (Or better yet, watch something else.)

My fear is that Pelley’s message will be unheeded. I speak from some experience. The Washington Post last year replaced its very credentialed editorial page editor with a young, inexperienced figure whose views are similar to Weiss’s. The paper also signaled that it wanted to move its opinion pages to the right, resulting in more liberal and even central staffers leaving, myself included. The Post’s editorials now often defend even Trump’s most stupid decisions. But liberals still take the Post editorial page seriously, while also complaining it’s too conservative. The correct reaction to a news organization (or department, in the case of the Post opinion page) openly announcing that it is tilting its coverage more favorably to an antidemocratic president and dismissing staffers who disagree is to stop consuming news from that organization, not to hope that coverage will get better.

For pro-democracy Americans, the Post opinion page and now 60 Minutes have been lost, captured by the right. We have to accept those setbacks and embrace the wide swath of news media (ProPublica, Democracy Docket, The Bulwark, The New Republic) that are rising to this moment. Hopefully, some of those news organizations and others will hire excellent journalists like Pelley, Vega, and others at CBS who don’t want to participate in Weiss’s project.