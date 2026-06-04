As Secretary of State Marco Rubio testified before a House committee on Wednesday, Representative Ted Lieu questioned him at length about Donald Trump’s mental decline. It was an extraordinary moment. Lieu repeatedly confronted Rubio with damning video of Trump falling asleep and spewing word salad, cornering Rubio into lying about what we can all see with our own eyes. The moment captured something essential about how our politics works today—and shows why Democrats should relentlessly center Trump’s unfitness for the presidency whenever possible. We talked to Brian Beutler, author of the excellent Off Message Substack. We discuss the deeper reasons that Democrats need to pick viral fights like this, ponder how Trump understands everything through a strong-versus-weak frame, and parse through how James Talarico should combat relentless right-wing smears in the Texas Senate race. Listen to this episode here.
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Trump Mental State in More Doubt as Damning New Video Flummoxes Rubio
As Rep. Ted Lieu corners Marco Rubio during an extended exchange over Trump’s mental decline, a sharp observer of Democrats explains why they should pick big, viral fights a lot more often.
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Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, DC on June 2, 2026 in Washington, DC.