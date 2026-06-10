Transcript: Fox in Meltdown over Booing of Trump as Polls Turn Brutal

Sargent: Amazing stuff. You made a point earlier I just want to really finish out on, which is there’s almost like a double-whammy effect here. On the one hand, Donald Trump’s not on the ballot in this fall’s midterms, which means he’s not going to be seriously getting out that sort of low-information, low-engagement voter that really only Donald Trump can get. It seems like he may be the only figure in American life who’s really able to mobilize those constituencies on that kind of level, with that kind of juice. So you have that on the one hand—he’s not there bringing out his own voters.

Yet at the same time, because of the structural ways in which midterm elections work, his increasing toxicity, his increasing unpopularity, his disastrous policies are weighing down on the party in power, because in midterms, what happens is voters turn out against the party in power. And so it’s like a two-layered effect here of Trump toxicity, in a way, isn’t it?

Wiles: We’ve seen this pattern in presidential years where Democratic support is often overestimated. In addition to the margin-of-error effects, we saw polls consistently finding Democrats doing better than they actually did. We call that polling error. And when you look at the midterm elections—2018, 2022—we saw the opposite happen, where Republicans were getting overestimated on the congressional ballot. And so it’s very possible that this trend continues in 2026 and that Democrats are actually stronger than they look in reality on these polls.