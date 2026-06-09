Trump Said He Got “Mostly Cheers” at Knicks Game. Here’s the Truth.

“And he looked over at me, as the governor of the state of New York at this meeting, and he says, ‘For example, I will not go to New York unless Kathy asks.’ And I said, ‘I’m not asking, so we’re good,’” Hochul said, pointing out the failures of Minneapolis and suggesting Republicans would pay a heavy political price in the state for an ICE surge.

Hochul says Trump promised her that ICE wouldn’t be headed to New York, contradicting what his border czar, Tom Homan, threatened recently. pic.twitter.com/rGkbSgkYTu — Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) June 8, 2026

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who is on reasonably good terms with Trump, referenced the impending soccer World Cup in his rebuke to Homan.

“We will not allow ICE or anyone else to sow fear in our communities—especially at this moment. As the world comes to our city, we will stand proudly with our immigrant neighbors and reject these attacks for what they are: an attempt to divide us,” Mamdani posted on X. That doesn’t bode well for ICE agents in New York City, who would meet even more resistance than they did in Minneapolis.