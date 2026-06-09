Trump Said He Got “Mostly Cheers” at Knicks Game. Here’s the Truth.
The boos weren’t contained to Madison Square Garden.
Speaking to reporters after attending game three of the NBA Playoffs, Trump claimed that he’d received a warm reception from the crowd at Madison Square Garden.
“You mean when they had the camera on me? I thought it was very good, yeah. It was certainly amazing. It was, I think, mostly cheers. It was loud and it was very enthusiastic,” Trump said Monday night.
Here’s what really happened.
When the jumbotron at Madison Square Garden showed Trump during the National Anthem, the stadium erupted into loud deafening boos.
The second time they showed him, the boos were even worse.
And it wasn’t just Knicks fans in Madison Square Garden: at a watch party in Bryant Park, the crowd burst into jeers when the broadcast showed the president.
Still, Fox News tried to claim that the audience at MSG burst into cries of “USA! USA!” for Trump. In reality, the crowd was cheering for a group of New York City firefighters, and started to loudly boo moments later when Trump appeared on screen.
Trump was even booed as he drove away from the stadium.
It seems that Knicks fans weren’t at all thrilled at the president’s visit, which disrupted the perfect vibes in New York City. But still Trump refused to own up to just how much everyone hates him.
Also, the Knicks lost by four points, ending a 13-game winning streak.