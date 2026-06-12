Transcript: Trump Hits Shocking Poll Low as Aides Leak: He’s “Furious”

Not that I think they would be able to shift the conversation. When inflation is growing higher than your wages, voters understand that. They know it. They live it. And so you can’t convince them things are better when they’re literally not. But Trump is not just going to go out and talk about things and remind voters of that—he’s going to go out and talk about his ballroom. He’s going to go out and talk about the reflecting pool, as he did in Wisconsin when he went to one of the most vulnerable Republicans. So this is a huge problem for Republicans. It’s not just the polling number, it’s what Trump’s going to do because of the polling number.

Sargent: You raise a really interesting point there, which is that Donald Trump isn’t being at all accommodating of the situation that Republicans find themselves in. They’ve kind of urged him to try to talk about the economy in a way that makes it look as if he understands what people are going through and makes it look as if he’s doing stuff. But he won’t do that because it makes him look like a failure, right?

Since everything has to always be about his lionization, his glorious greatness, he just says, I don’t care about inflation, or affordability’s a hoax. There’s no sensitivity or awareness of the situation the rest of his party is in, in any sense.