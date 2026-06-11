Why Is Trump Tanking in MAGA Country? These Dems Found a Good Answer.

In Iowa, 58 percent of these targeted voters see the economy worsening and blame Trump for it, and 56 percent blame the GOP.

In Michigan, 63 percent of these voters blame Trump, and 61 percent blame the GOP.

In North Carolina, 51 percent of these voters blame Trump, and 48 percent blame the GOP.

In Pennsylvania, 54 percent of these voters blame Trump, while 57 percent blame the GOP.

Drilling down further, the findings are very similar among that pool of voter groups within the specific House districts (all of which Trump won in 2024) that American Bridge is targeting in these states. Among them: Two in Iowa (the first and second), two in Michigan (the fourth and 10th), one in Ohio (the seventh), one in Pennsylvania (the eighth), and four in North Carolina (the third, fifth, ninth, and 11th).

So what do these voters want? Well, among the targeted constituencies in these districts, the testing found, a certain type of economic messaging resonates. It blames insurance companies and other conglomerates for high medical and prescription drug costs and hits big corporations for price gouging and tax avoidance. It blames Trump and Republicans for allowing these things to happen. And finally, that messaging vows that Democrats will crack down on them.

Similarly, regions hit hard by Trump’s tariffs and Iran-war-related costs are very responsive to arguments about those things. Among targeted voters in Iowa’s first and second districts, for instance, one message that resonates hits Republicans for backing Trump’s tariffs and his war with Iran, arguing that they’ve hiked grocery and energy costs and hurt farmers who export goods. In short, what appears to work is a populist economics that centers villains, hits Trump and Republicans for enabling them, and pledges action.