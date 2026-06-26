Marc Elias: The Stakes in November

“What we’ve seen from Donald Trump in the past is that he starts with lies, then he increases the rhetoric behind the lies, then you see the legal process,” Elias told me and my wife, Carol Butler, in an interview this spring. “And then when he fails in the legal process, we have violence. And I think that we are on that progression. He has lied about voting, he has now upped the rhetoric for all of the SAVE Act, which began as a proof-of-citizenship law. It’s now become a voter suppression, voter purge, ban on mail-in voting, trans-targeting law, right? So when he loses in court in the cases I referenced, and he’s not able to pass this law through Congress, as we’ve discussed, I think he’s going to escalate further.”

Elias, of course, is the indefatigable Democratic election lawyer and founder of the website Democracy Docket, which tracks voting litigation in the United States. Elias is the right person to be tracking voting litigation, for the simple reason that he’s directly involved in most of it. He explained: “The Department of Justice is suing to get access, essentially, to the unredacted voter rolls in all 50 states. And they’re suing 30 of those states, and we have intervened to oppose them in all of those states.” He’s won so far in Oregon, California, and Michigan. He and his team await verdicts in the other states. And he noted, on the downside, that as many as 17 states, including Texas and Florida, quickly complied with Justice’s request. (On June 22, a federal judge ruled that the Trump administration could not pool data with states to verify voters’ citizenship, noting that states like Texas were already “actively” using it to check voter registrations and had flagged eligible voters for removal.) “It’s just gonna be a knife fight from here to the end,” Elias said.

A knife fight, he predicted, that will almost surely find its way to the Supreme Court in some form. One likely form: In March, the court heard arguments in Watson v. Republican National Committee, in which it will rule on the constitutionality of a post–Election Day grace period for mail-in ballots. Mississippi is one of 15 states that provides for such a period. The RNC cites an 1845 law defining Election Day as one specific day. A decision is expected this term, by late June.