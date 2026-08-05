The Case for Sticking With French Theory

The Frenchmen: Or, My Life in Theory by Emily Eakin Buy on Bookshop

Eakin’s Frenchmen are an eclectic group, differing in interests, politics, and methods. Two were practicing psychoanalysts. Most were academics, working in fields including philosophy, linguistics, semiotics, anthropology, history, and comparative literature. They wrote on topics as varied as schizophrenia, prison architecture, photography, Edgar Allan Poe, and (in Barthes’s case) their mom. What unites them, according to Eakin, is their emphasis on systems, as opposed to individuals, and their attention to the complex and contradictory ways that language operates. Instead of taking for granted (as the existentialists did) that people are autonomous free agents defined by their choices, they wrote about the ways people and texts are created and constrained by powerful yet unstable structures of knowledge and language—an idea that resonates in our era of inescapable algorithms and artificial intelligence. (“Chatbots frighten us,” Eakin writes, “to the degree that they make literal theory’s suggestion that thought does not require a human thinker.”)

“Deconstruction,” an analytical method developed by Derrida, came to define French theory and is at the heart of Eakin’s book. She defines it as “a style of reading” that “took apart” a text and left it in pieces, showing how it was undone by its own internal contradictions. A common deconstructive move is to show how the binary terms that a text’s argument depends on—for example, speech versus writing—are not actually opposed after all. In classic Derridean fashion, Eakin structures her book around an oft-repeated binary between “theory” and “real life” that she sees as ripe for deconstructing, contrasting the Frenchmen’s “stringent antihumanism” with their all-too-human lives; academic theory with real-world historical developments; and her own personal tendency toward hyperintellectualism with her desire for real-world experience.

For the young Eakin and her cohort, theory was more than a field of study—it was a radically innovative mode of thought enveloped in mystique and glamour, whose leading lights were treated like international celebrities and conducted themselves accordingly. At the same time, Eakin’s immersion in theory seemed to cut her off from everything else, including herself. This binary approach to intellectual history and memoir is elegant and symmetrical. But it also sometimes feels forced—like a straw man conjured up only to be toppled. Is it really necessary to think about a “life in theory” as an opposition on the verge of collapse? If theory is truly as illuminating as Eakin argues, there ought to be a less reductive, less formulaic way to bring it to life.