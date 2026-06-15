Trump Erupts in Fury at Jamie Raskin—and Lets Slip Revealing Self-Own

Donald Trump erupted at Representative Jamie Raskin in a furious Truth Social post, calling him a “loser” and worse. But the tirade was revealing. Trump raged that if Democrats win the House, Raskin will “impeach me.” In this, Trump revealed that he absolutely does fear impeachment. The self-own gets worse: Trump is urging Republicans to pass something expunging his previous impeachments. But that actually reveals how badly impeachment eats away at him. And Republicans reportedly don’t think this could pass the House: He’s apparently so unpopular that even some Republcians don’t want to vote on his impeachments! All this gives Democrats a good argument: Trump fears a Democratic Congress precisely because it will hold him accountable and constrain his lawlessness. So what would this look like? We talked to Andy Craig, senior editor at The Unpopulist, who thinks creatively on this topic. We discuss the deeper reasons Trump fears another impeachment, the hidden tools that the next Congress could use to constrain him, and why aggressive congressional action would rebalance our dangerously off-kilter system. Listen to this episode here.