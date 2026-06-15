2028 Democrats Litmus Test: Billionaires, I’m Coming After Your Money

Before I get into it, let me say clearly: I’m not calling voters stupid. It isn’t their fault they don’t know this stuff—it’s, as I said, the Democrats’, and to some extent the media’s, which doesn’t talk about these things enough because they aren’t “news.” People do know in their bones that the American economic system is rigged—although, as we shall see, they generally have no idea how rigged.

Okay. So: Let’s start with the fact that the top 1 percent of Americans now owns about 32 percent of the wealth. You may know this. This one fact does get reported or mentioned pretty frequently. It’s a shocking number, though. It’s not okay, and it’s not normal. Look at this historical chart from the authoritative St. Louis Fed. In 1990, it was around 22 percent. It’s been above 30 percent since 2014. And it just keeps going up—except, interestingly, for three dips, two during George W. Bush’s presidency and one during Trump’s first term; not because they were warriors on behalf of income equality, but because they tanked the economy.

A pretty big chunk of that 32 percent is owned by not just the 1 percent, but the .1 percent. That’s about 135,000 households. I couldn’t find precise current numbers for 2025-26 on deadline, but I did find this study, from 2013, by the formidable duo of Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman. In that year, the top .1 percent owned about 22 percent of the wealth. Again, this is not normal. It’s not “just the way things are.” The last time the top .1 percent owned that much wealth was—of course—back in 1928, on the eve of the Great Depression.