What if Everything We Know About the Economy Is Dead Wrong?

I can see how this would remake how people think about policy decisions and remake how they think about longer-term decisions about how to set things up in a lot of different fields and markets. But I’m wondering if you have ideas on how to translate this into retail politics? Is this something that candidates can use to pitch a whole different idea of economics to voters?

Well, we’re in dialogue with a lot of candidates who are loving it.… So take Graham Platner, obviously, [he] is having a few issues right now, but if you focus on [his] narrative message, which I friggin love, all of it comes from this place of: “You have been screwed. This is unfair. We can have it better.” But the economic context that he is working within codes every single thing he wants to do as bad for the economy. If you look at the empirical evidence, everything he wants to do is actually good for the economy. I mean, there is a reason why GDP growth rates went from 4, 4.5 percent to 2 percent a year as soon as the neoliberals took over. Their policy agenda wasn’t good for growth, it was bad for growth—other than the bank accounts of the very rich.

Here is a fact that animates a lot of our work. By a margin of about two-to-one, Americans believe that the purpose of economic policy is to grow the pie, not to cut it up differently. What that means is that if you do not have, as a political party, a compelling theory of growth, then you cannot durably lead. The Democratic Party hasn’t had a theory of growth in 50 years. For 50 years, Republicans have been saying, “We can grow the economy,” and Democrats have been saying, “We can make the economy fairer.” And the consequence of that extraordinarily stupid strategic decision was two things: The first is that you lost the debate two-to-one every time you did it, but worse, you ratified their theory of growth. And that’s why Republicans consistently outpoll Democrats on the economy. If the economy is the most important thing to most people by a long margin, that is not a great strategy. You have to own growth. And here’s the good news: All of the empirical evidence says we do, you just have to not believe the neoliberals. Now you get to make an argument that not only will we have a fairer economy that more fully includes everyone in it, but it will also grow faster for everyone.