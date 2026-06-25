The Public Table

It was rumored to have been made from the tree

Of the first spinning place. Some said the side

Of a Spanish slaver spit from the sea.

Others church bench, chunk of stage, courthouse wall.

A widow swore her grandfather had helped

Drag it from his swamped fields after a storm.

One leg longer than the others, it leaned

Left. It belonged to no one and was ours.

Years pressed down on it with tobacco ash, peach

Pits, coffee rings, the impress of elbows,

A knife-mark widened by a thousand thumbs.

You can’t run your hand across the surface

Without passing through three or four fables

And a splinter that always finds the hand.

Such a common thing in an uncommon

World: this table, so worn down that it shines.

There’s room here. There’s never any room here.

It’s hard to keep clean. We all eat off it.