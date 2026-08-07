Jane Schoenbrun’s Love Letter to Teen Horror

All roads lead to the middle of nowhere—specifically to the long-abandoned Camp Tivoli and its current proprietor and solo inhabitant, Billy Presley (Gillian Anderson). Billy was the breakout star of the original Camp Miasma and has maintained the grounds as a shrine to her past triumph. Like Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, she’s a big presence who believes that the sequels have gotten small. Kris, who’s more commercially savvy than she lets on, wants to bring Billy back for the reboot, making a splashy reappearance as Jamie Lee Curtis did in the recent cycle of Halloween sequels. The casting of Anderson as the sometime idol is a masterstroke: The former Dana Scully’s geek pinup credibility shines through in her quietly flamboyant line readings, which suggest a veteran flaunting her own mystique; Einbinder meanwhile is perfectly earnest, nervous, and squirrelly, as she strives to remain socially conscious.

It’s hard for Kris to stay woke when everything about Camp Tivoli—from the oversaturated skies to the stridently artificial painted backdrops—is conspiring to hypnotize her into a state of compliance. Schoenbrun is more of a conceptualist than a storyteller, and Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma is more about vibes than plot points; it’s structured as a seduction, beginning when Billy invites Kris to a delectable take-out feast of fried chicken (“do you like dipping sauce?” she asks her guest, not-so-innocently), and intensifying when they sit down to watch an old print of the first Camp Miasma movie, in which the young Billy (Amanda Fix) is deflowered and then menaced by Little Death in ritual fashion. There is a fine line between genuine eroticism and camp, and Schoenbrun crisscrosses it gleefully and often. Billy’s come-ons are no less lascivious for her tongue being planted in cheek; nor does a hint of irony take away from the ominous effect of her announcement—acted by Anderson with just the right degree of campfire-story finesse—that Camp Tivoli is truly haunted by Little Death, and that he lives at the bottom of the lake, “where the movies come from.”

The idea of a submerged portal birthing vengeful killers and VHS cassettes is potent stuff; the theoretical thrust of Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma is that scary movies aren’t so much made as channeled from some collective-unconscious twilight zone, and that the fears they instill in us don’t need to be exorcised, but embraced. This is all a little precious, but that’s the point. Kris’s tendency to intellectualize about the dichotomy between art and trash is a running joke. Her braininess is a psychic block that she wants stroked away—or maybe hacked away. (Hence the rib-nudging double entendre of “Little Death.”) While broadly mimicking the look and feel of bygone genre fare, Schoenbrun makes a persuasive case for the idea of cinema as an exhilaratingly dangerous medium. As the two women gaze intently together at Camp Miasma’s grainy, gratuitous spectacle, they can’t help seeing themselves reflected in the spooked countenance of the younger Billy; like the kids in I Saw the TV Glow, they’re paralyzed by stings of fear and desire.