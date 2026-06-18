Angry and Rattled, Trump’s Fox Allies Blurt It Out on Live TV: He Lost

Donald Trump’s ceasefire agreement with Iran has now been released, and it confirms what we all expected: He got nothing of any significance. A surprising number of his allies agree. Fox News personalities, visibly angry and rattled, are saying they’ve “very skeptical” of the deal, that it “doesn’t feel like a victory,” that the U.S. “lost the most,” and that Iran is “better off” than before. Others are already throwing JD Vance under the bus, with one even suggesting the agreement is so bad that it (gasp!) might have “let the president down.” We think the story now is that the next stage of the negotiations with Iran will be even worse for Trump. We talked to Sina Toossi, an Iran expert at the Center for International Policy. He walks us through the details of the deal, why it falls short of what Barack Obama got, why the criticism from allies creates a tough situation for Trump, and how his failures have created a new geopolitical reality—one that’s worse for America than before. Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here.