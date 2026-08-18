No One Knows If Trump and Iran Are Negotiating Right Now
The ceasefire expired yesterday and the administration is sending confusing, contradictory messages about the state of a new deal.
President Donald Trump took to Truth Social Tuesday to deliver an update on negotiations with Iran—or lack thereof.
“There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Trump wrote. “The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect. The Hormuz Strait is open and operating. All water mines have been removed or detonated.”
NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer pointed out that Trump had suggested the day before that his administration was still in talks with Iran. “This is what makes it difficult to convey to the American people / our viewers what’s going on here,” she wrote on X.
On Monday, Trump urged Iran to wave the “white flag of surrender,” and threatened to “bomb the shit out of” Oman if they got in the way. Later, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that Iran was “not going to make the kind of a deal that I feel is necessary.”
Earlier this month, Trump told reporters that he was in talks to reopen the Strait of Hormuz “literally by tomorrow.” Meanwhile, Iran denied speaking to the United States.
Trump’s wildly conflicting statements come after the end of the 60-day ceasefire deadline established in the memorandum of understanding that was signed in June—which Trump scrapped less than a month later. Recently, Trump’s own Cabinet members aren’t willing to back up his claims that the U.S. has total control of the strait. Trump’s claims have been so erratic that his behavior has spurred speculation that his vacillating claims about peace deals are part of a mirage for market manipulation. Or maybe he’s just losing it.