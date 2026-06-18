It’s 100% Right to Admire Obama—and 100% Wrong to Emulate Him

What’s wrong with Democrats harkening back to their best recent politician, who won in a landslide, got reelected, and governed the country effectively? Three things. First of all, while Barack Obama still walks the earth and looks remarkably similar to when he first ran for president, we are living in much different political times. So we can’t learn much from his successes or failures.

You can believe that the rise of far-right politics in America and the Democratic Party losing ground among voters without college degrees and in rural areas are largely the failures of Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and “woke” activists. Many of my fellow political journalists do. They are wrong though. Conservative parties in Europe are also winning over less-educated people and those in rural areas. The far-right is surging across the globe. In 2012, Barack Obama won Michigan by nine percentage points, Iowa by six, and Ohio by three. I doubt Obama himself thinks he would do that well in those states today, even if he used the exact same rhetoric and tactics as he did 14 years ago.

So much about American politics has dramatically changed since 2012: the widespread adoption of social media and decline of traditional news sources; the growing strength of both the MAGA right and the progressive left; an oligarchy that has more money than ever and increasingly uses it to shape politics. One clue that Obama’s approach would be less successful today is that a man with a very similar ideology to Obama (Biden) just left office as one of the most unpopular presidents in recent memory.