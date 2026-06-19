The Trump Administration Keeps Promoting Slop History

These back-to-back slip-ups are somewhat unsurprising coming from an administration regarded by no means as a paragon of truth or factual accuracy. Examples abound of officials getting caught playing fast and loose with quotations. Recall Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s notorious delivery of a prayer that he claimed was based on the Book of Ezekiel, but which actually ripped off a monologue from Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 film Pulp Fiction. Or President Trump’s recent amplification of a ridiculous statement about the Affordable Care Act falsely attributed to Republican Senator John Kennedy.

What stands out about these newest gaffes is the way they exemplify the administration’s embrace of what critics have dubbed “slopaganda” in its public relations approach. Under Trump 2.0, executive branch agencies have abandoned their previously staid social media presences for trollish meme-posting, engagement bait, AI-generated or -manipulated content, and the language and aesthetics of the extremely online far right. With these tactics in effect, the misquotations feel almost quaint. (After all, the erroneous appending of authoritative names like that of Winston Churchill to expressions they never actually uttered is a much-ridiculed staple of online life that long predates today’s feverish digital landscape.) But it is undoubtedly a sign of our slopaganda-soaked times that government agencies exhibit all the fact-checking rigor of a retiree sharing fake Albert Einstein quotes on Facebook.

The misquotes speak to a deeper issue as well: the administration’s treatment of the past not as a subject of serious and objective study, but as something to be wielded instrumentally, often to ideological ends. Such an approach to history is incautious at best—as in the case of the DHS tweet or the OPM banner—and destructive at worst, as is elucidated in a new report by HARPP, the History, Archives, and Records Preservation Project of the Organization of American Historians. The HARPP report documents how the second Trump administration, in its first 18 months, has launched a sweeping “federal assault on history”—dismantling institutions that contribute to the public knowledge of history, censoring facts that cut against the administration’s preferred narratives, and enforcing a biased, ahistorical version of our past.