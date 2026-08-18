Trump’s New Bank Is His Most Naked Scandal Yet

A CNBC story carries a correction, demanded probably by some functionary at the OCC, that apologizes for initially understating the role in the selection process played by career civil servants. They are the only parties who review applications, the correction states. Well, maybe. But these career employees aren’t blind. They’ve had ample opportunity to observe what Trump and his chief enforcer, White House budget chief Russell Vought, do to civil servants who get in their way. The president wants a bank. Do you really want to be the schmuck who tells him that would violate the emoluments clauses of the United States Constitution? “If you follow the law,” Senator Elizabeth Warren warned Gouldin February, “you will reject the president’s application.” Gould did not follow the law, and neither did the civil servants who approved this application.

There’s ample reason to question whether we should let any crypto firm charter a national trust bank. The banking industry is against it because they fear regulators will allow crypto’s national trust banks to so resemble commercial banks, with latitude to in effect take in deposits and make loans, that they will pose a competitive threat. Globally, stablecoins are projected to suck $1 trillion out of bank deposits during the next two years. Commercial banks point out that crypto-owned banks have lower capital requirements than they do, and in general are regulated more lightly, even as they traffic in a riskier form of currency. They have a point! Warren has said the new national trust banks will be “effectively crypto banks that want to evade the fundamental safeguards and obligations that come with being a bank.”

The OCC’s move to let Trump charter a crypto bank lowers this regulatory discussion to a level of squalor that CNBC is not well-equipped to appreciate. This is a very sordid political scandal. Already WLF has been the venue for a pay-to-play scandal surrounding the sale of advanced AI chips to the United Arab Emirates two weeks after UAE purchased $2 billion in WLF stablecoin. That made Teapot Dome look like an anthill even before we learned further that the UAE was Trump’s business partner, having purchased a 49 percent stake in World Liberty Financial. Now Trump is giving himself a bank that he will, in effect, regulate himself.