Trump’s DOJ Is Trying So Hard to Scare People Away From Protesting ICE

Curiously, although antifa is discussed in the indictment (awkwardly), the term the government associates with the defendants far more frequently is anarchist. “It is absolutely clear that the potential anarchist identity of some of the organizers is a large part of the case,” noted author Margaret Killjoy, who reported from Minneapolis during some of the events described. “Of course, it’s not illegal to be an anarchist.” For this very reason, the prosecution may not be able to deliver the story the administration seeks; the whole indictment could collapse, too, just as in previous cases against protestors. But the government is hoping that the rest of us will associate anarchists with criminal acts, with terrorism, even if the courts do not.

For their part, the reporters who asked questions at the press conference did not appear to take the federal government’s claims of a criminal conspiracy at face value. They asked why federal prosecutors thought these charges might fare better than the numerous federal cases brought against those involved in challenging Operation Metro Surge, Trump’s mass deportation mission in the Twin Cities, when more than half of such cases have fallen apart. They asked how the courts and the public could be assured, given issues such as those exposed in the failed prosecution of the former Broadview Six, over which federal prosecutors in Chicago are now facing possible discipline themselves, that the indictment was truthful. They asked the feds when, in their quest to hold people accountable for violence related to ICE’s presence in the Twin Cities, they would be bringing charges against the federal officers who shot and killed Renee Good and Alex Pretti in January 2026.

Crucially, in a few different ways, the DOJ and DHS officials present were asked: Do you have evidence that any federal officers were injured or harmed in these alleged attacks? In response, Rosen offered, “I can’t elaborate. I don’t think I used the word ‘attacks,’ but if I did, I stand by it.” Reporters were repeatedly told to wait for the case to “roll out” for specifics. “I would dare say,” Rosen said, a bit ruffled towards the press conference’s end, “we just cannot have in this country people getting together engaging in all of these violent acts and then simply saying, Well, you know, nobody got hurt, so how bad could it have been?”