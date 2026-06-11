The DOJ Prosecutors Who Think They’re Trump’s Personal Lawyers

This admonition followed federal prosecutors’ attempts to go around McElroy, who had quashed a subpoena for medical records, by getting a federal judge in Texas to issue its own subpoena. Their efforts were just one twist in the Trump administration’s ongoing campaign against gender-affirming care for young trans people. DOJ has been crucial to the administration’s attempts to paint hospitals that provide such care as engaging in fraud and thus worthy of investigation, even as judges swat them down. Such failures are not (or not only) the mark of people who don’t know how to do their job. In her order, Judge McElroy singled out the most senior prosecutor among them, “who sat silently by as his counterpart, a junior attorney who has been practicing law for approximately six months and had no relevant information, was forced to answer questions about DOJ’s blatant disregard for the proper course of negotiations.” Judge McElroy found that prosecutors had “misled” the court and “misrepresented and withheld information,” and last week she referred those prosecutors to the court’s discipline committee. (The Department of Justice had already said the judge’s allegations were “without merit.”)

The administration’s attack on transgender rights is far from the only arena in which federal prosecutors have run afoul of judges when pushing the administration’s goals. Trump’s racist “law and order” campaigns, in which federal troops and agents flooded cities such as Washington and Memphis, have also relied on federal prosecutors willing to bring criminal charges that would typically be the purview of local prosecutors. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro was for a time the face of this campaign, after her office in turn flooded federal courts with sketchy cases in which grand juries refused to return indictments while those charged sat in jail for days. “It’s not fair to say they’re losing credibility. We’re past that now,” said Judge Zia Faruqui, in a hearing on a case that Pirro’s office dismissed after holding a defendant for nearly a week. “We’re acting like this is all normal,” the judge remarked. “What’s to prevent people from just getting rounded up off the streets?”

Where federal prosecutors have really shown their eagerness to follow Trump’s mission has been in his campaign of mass deportation, as well as in the project of criminalizing those who oppose it. Across the country, Justice Department lawyers have helped keep immigrants in detention longer, interfered in lawful efforts to return them, and attempted to paint dissent to mass deportations as terrorism. But these prosecutors have also demonstrated their ability to routinely fail in their part of this mission. Hundreds of judges have ruled in favor of immigrants who filed habeas petitions in order to gain release from immigration detention camps, and dozens of indictments against protesters and observers in cities such as Chicago and Minneapolis have been tossed.