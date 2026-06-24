Zohran Mamdani Now Has Real Power. Here’s What He Wants to Do With It.

How this happened is fascinating. Mamdani’s decision to aggressively campaign for his preferred U.S. House candidates was odd and even misguided in some ways. Mayors don’t usually interject themselves into congressional races. A mayor getting his favorites sent to Washington obviously doesn’t help him or her get their agenda passed through the City Council. And in Mamdani’s case, a mayor already hated by the city’s elite establishment made new enemies by endorsing candidates running against two incumbents and a third popular figure in New York politics (Reynoso). New York Attorney General Letitia James was among the onetime Mamdani allies who groused about him playing such a heavy hand in these primaries.

So why did he get so involved, with little personal benefit and considerable potential cost? Because Mamdani is deeply invested in the broader leftist/progressive/socialist movement, beyond his own ambitions. In the run-up to the House primaries, he openly expressed his hopes that progressives winning in New York could inspire a broader reckoning in the Democratic Party. He believes that the party should broadly adopt his populist economic views, focus on affordability and the working class, and skepticism of the Israeli government. While he’s a new figure, Mamdani is following in the footsteps of Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Ocasio-Cortez, who have spent the last several years endorsing progressive candidates in races across the country in hopes of building a cadre that changes the party.

“For far too long, our party has seen its job as managing decline instead of delivering material change for working people,” Mamdani said at a rally last week in support of these House candidates, as reported by CNN. “It has seen its job as explaining why we cannot instead of showing how we can, and that old way of thinking will lose on Tuesday. And frankly, it will lose in South Carolina and New Hampshire. It will fall short of 270 electoral votes, because the party of the past will not be what leads us into the future.”