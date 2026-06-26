Trump 250 Gala Grows More Humiliating as Fox Grapples with Low Turnout | The New Republic
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Trump 250 Gala Grows More Humiliating as Fox Grapples with Low Turnout

As Fox News’s hyping of Trump’s initial rally falls flat, a media critic explains how Trump and Fox alike are using this moment to push a larger, more sinister agenda—and why that, too, is failing.

Donald Trump frowns glumly
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After Donald Trump kicked off his personalized celebration of America’s 250th birthday with a rally on the National Mall on Wednesday night, news accounts described the event as very sparsely attended. Trump himself practically begged for more people to show up to the next event set for July 4. Amusingly, this comes after Fox News madly hyped the Wednesday rally in an effort to drum up excitement. But then, as Matt Gertz of Media Matters reports in a good piece on all this, Fox grappled with the bad initial turnout by largely avoiding any discussion of it. We think that’s pretty revealing. So we talked to Gertz about all of it: We discuss why Trump’s gala is so important for the broader, more sinister Trump-Fox project that’s underway, the real reason Trump-Fox want our the 250th anniversary to be a celebration of Trump’s “personalist” rule, and what it will really mean if it’s all a bust. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast With Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

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