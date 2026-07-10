The Chilling Ramifications of Clarence Thomas’s Cuckoo Barbara Dissent

Interpreting constitutional text based on the intent of the drafters, what was subjectively in their heads, has a name: intent originalism. It also has a provenance: It was once a mainstream method of constitutional interpretation, but it has since been firmly rejected, especially by conservatives. No less an avatar of conservative thought than Justice Antonin Scalia disavowed it, insisting that the inquiry was never the search for “the intent of the Framers” but for the original meaning of the text. He put it bluntly: “It is the law that governs, not the intent of the lawgiver.”

The classic demonstration of why original-intent originalism collapses is the canonical case of Brown v. Board of Education. The plaintiffs in Brown built their argument around the notion that racial segregation in public schools violated the equal protection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, which states simply that no state shall “deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.” Yet, the Reconstruction Congress plainly didn’t intend the Fourteenth Amendment to outlaw segregated schools: After all, many of its own drafters ran segregated schools in Washington, D.C. Therefore, if the Framers’ intent governs, and not the words they inscribed into law, Brown looks to have been wrongly decided.

In fairness, that consensus may have been overstated. Judge Michael McConnell and others have shown the Framers’ views on school segregation weren’t as monolithic as assumed. But that revision only reinforces the deeper point: Relying on what was privately in legislators’ minds, rather than the words they put to paper and voted to approve, is an unstable method that can flip an outcome depending on which stray comment you excavate. That’s why original-intent originalism is not merely flawed but effectively moribund; it barely appears anymore in serious Supreme Court jurisprudence.