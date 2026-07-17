What’s Really Driving the Left’s Wins In Democratic Primaries?

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

Incumbent Democrats and establishment candidates are falling across the country to more progressive opponents, most notably in recent primaries in Colorado and New York. What’s driving these surprisingly results? A host of factors, including more liberal attitudes among Democratic voters, the robust get-out-the vote operations that the Democratic Socialists of America have built in cities like New York, and the party base’s frustration with the Democratic leadership for losing twice to Donald Trump. In the latest edition of Right Now, Julia Azari and Seth Masket, two professors who specialize in studying party politics, break down which factors are most and least important in this recent leftward surge in the party. Azari teaches at Marquette University; Masket at the University of Denver.