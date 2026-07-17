What’s Really Driving the Left’s Wins In Democratic Primaries? | The New Republic
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What’s Really Driving the Left’s Wins In Democratic Primaries?

Political scientists Julia Azari and Seth Masket say that a myriad of factors are powering recent progressive wins in Dem primaries.

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

Incumbent Democrats and establishment candidates are falling across the country to more progressive opponents, most notably in recent primaries in Colorado and New York. What’s driving these surprisingly results? A host of factors, including more liberal attitudes among Democratic voters, the robust get-out-the vote operations that the Democratic Socialists of America have built in cities like New York, and the party base’s frustration with the Democratic leadership for losing twice to Donald Trump. In the latest edition of Right Now, Julia Azari and Seth Masket, two professors who specialize in studying party politics, break down which factors are most and least important in this recent leftward surge in the party. Azari teaches at Marquette University; Masket at the University of Denver.

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

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