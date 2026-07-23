The World Cup Story (Almost) No One Told

The exception was Telemundo, the Spanish-language TV network whose news division has been a leader in climate coverage. On July 3, journalist Vanessa Hauc, the host of Telemundo’s weekly environment program Planeta Tierra, appeared on the broadcast of the much-anticipated match between the defending champions, Argentina, and everyone’s favorite underdogs, Cape Verde. At the time, hundreds of millions of Americans were under extreme heat warnings from a “heat dome” that scientists said would have been “virtually impossible” without climate change.

Andrés Cantor, the Telemundo announcer famous for his prolonged shout of “Gooooooooal” whenever a team scores, introduced Hauc, saying that “although the hydration breaks are highly controversial, there’s a deeper reason for them.” Hauc reported that the game-time temperature of 89 degrees Fahrenheit in Miami “can feel closer to 101” on the field, when humidity and the sun’s rays are factored in. “That’s why hydration breaks aren’t just a precaution, they’re a safety measure in an increasingly hotter world,” she said, adding that the world is hotter mainly because of “the way we produce energy, primarily by burning oil, coal, and natural gas.”

That evening, Colombia faced Ghana in Kansas City, where the weather was equally oppressive: 88 degrees with 70 percent humidity. Hauc reported that such conditions “make it harder for the body to cool itself, causing core body temperature to rise and increasing the risk of exhaustion, dehydration, and even heat stroke” for the players. She added, “Behind all of this is a larger reality: Heat waves are becoming more frequent, more intense, and longer lasting because of the climate crisis, driven primarily by the burning of fossil fuels.”