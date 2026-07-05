This Data Center Is Everything That Everyone Hates About AI

The Stratos Project was supposed to be an industrial marvel for the AI age. The proposal—a massive hyperscale data center in Box Elder County, Utah—was initially slated to be more than 2.5 times the size of the island of Manhattan. Once completed, it would use more than double the state’s average electricity demand and draw power from a dedicated natural gas supply. These immense figures would allow Stratos to train cutting-edge AI models, assist in advanced manufacturing, and even help with defense-related computing.
This, at least, was the idea when the project was officially announced in March 2026. Since then, however, the project has become an encapsulation of Americans’ distrust of the AI industry at large and the structural risk that unregulated data center development creates for investors across the board.
In Utah, opposition to the Stratos Project was driven in part by predictions that it would have severe adverse effects on the environment. Utah State University professor Robert Davies calculated that the heat from the completed Stratos center would raise local daytime temperatures by five degrees Fahrenheit and a staggering 28 degrees at night, a thermal load equivalent to “23 atom bombs” worth of energy. Ben Abbott, an ecology professor at Brigham Young University, warned that these temperature spikes would transform the local environment from semiarid into something more closely resembling the Sahara Desert. There were also additional concerns that the center would be a massive water draw in a region already prone to drought and facing increasing water shortages.
Despite this, and the complaints of thousands of residents, the project was approved by the Box Elder County Commission in May 2026—barely two months after it had been announced. The relative alacrity of their decision-making was partially enabled by the fact that Stratos utilized Utah’s Military Installation Development Authority, a state entity whose involvement let it bypass ordinary county zoning and the public review such projects normally require (since the project could theoretically help improve military AI adoption and cybersecurity).
Stratos’s chief backer is Kevin O’Leary, a celebrity billionaire investor better known for his role on the TV show Shark Tank than as an AI infrastructure guru. He has claimed that Stratos would create 2,000 permanent jobs (despite the fact that Stratos is yet to have a tenant, and that data centers have historically created far fewer jobs than advocates claim).
But O’Leary’s promises have done nothing to dampen local opposition to Stratos. In fact, opposition intensified throughout the month of May until Utah Governor Spencer Cox—who had initially backed the project when O’Leary met with him in January 2026—signed an executive order on May 29 to ensure that the state properly evaluates data center proposals. While the Stratos Project was not specifically mentioned in the order, the timing of the announcement, coupled with the significant statewide pushback to the project, showed it was clearly an inflection point. Less than a week later, O’Leary agreed to significantly scale back the proposed data center from 40,000 acres to just over 20,000.
“People are concerned about data centers,” Cox said in a press conference, “they’re concerned about the lake, they’re concerned about resources, and they should be concerned.”
So, six months after the supposed “industrial marvel” of the Stratos Project was introduced, the results have been an angry local community, an embarrassed investor, and a local state government belatedly searching for a sensible framework with which to govern data center growth. The backlash has not stopped yet, either. On June 23, Utah state Senate President J. Stuart Adams, who was also the chairman of the Utah agency that initially approved Stratos, lost his Senate seat to a rival who explicitly criticized his support of O’Leary’s project.
But data center investors face a more significant problem than public embarrassment—they risk losing money. In Utah, there are now two separate lawsuits underway against O’Leary’s project, each likely to further slow the already scaled-back data center. The problem isn’t confined to the Stratos Project, either. According to a recent analysis by JPMorgan, more than 60 percent of data center capacity planned for 2027 isn’t yet under construction. The research firm Data Center Watch has claimed that in the first quarter of 2026, over $130 billion worth of data center projects were either delayed or canceled.
Together, this suggests that regulatory and community friction is already taking a significant toll on investors’ bottom lines, alerting them to the dangers of rushing headlong into new proposals. A May 2026 note from the law firm Ropes & Grey warned as much, noting that “permitting challenges and local [community] resistance are emerging as serious obstacles” and that “standstills are a real risk absent industry engagement or federal preemption.”
States have caught on to this problem. Beyond Spencer Cox’s executive order, which directs Utah agencies to protect the environment while promoting economic growth, Maine passed a bipartisan data center moratorium act in April. Initially vetoed by outgoing Governor Janet Mills, the act could come back into consideration after the November 2026 midterms. Ohio and California, meanwhile, have both passed legislation, with Ohio requiring data center operators to cover their own grid costs, and California mandating that they disclose their electricity consumption.
Big Tech firms are now keenly aware of the need for their data centers to have at least some environmental protections and community considerations built into development plans. Microsoft, for instance, announced its “Community-First” AI infrastructure plan in January 2026, shortly after it was forced to cancel a proposed data center in rural Wisconsin. The plan calls for covering the grid and electricity costs its data centers create, minimizing and replenishing local water use, and paying its full share of local property taxes rather than seeking the tax breaks data centers typically negotiate. OpenAI has called for significant investment in renewables to help modernize the U.S. electrical grid and make data center build-out more sustainable, while Anthropic has pledged to cover the grid infrastructure improvements and electricity cost increases that are generated from the data centers it uses.
These actions from both big business at one end and state actors at the other are a recognition of the problem. But they are the inverse of the kind of investment that the Stratos Project represents: rushed ad hoc investment on one side of the coin, and reactive ad hoc regulation on the flip side.
What’s more, both actors have fundamental limitations. Data centers are a footloose industry, meaning if one state is deemed to be overregulating, investors can easily shop for a friendlier jurisdiction. And while Big Tech firms might talk a good game, they are also subject to severe market pressures that could make them put their plans for equitable, environmentally friendly data centers on the back burner.
What’s needed is a concrete set of enforceable federal standards that can slow down the ad hoc gold rush in favor of equitable (and ultimately faster) long-term build-out. But here, the Trump administration is doing the exact opposite. In its July 2025 executive order, the White House moved to ease regulatory burdens on data centers costing at least $500 million, while compressing review windows and streamlining environmental evaluations meant to identify those burdens, and saying nothing about the water consumption or community frustration driving the backlash.
It’s a counterproductive way to win the AI race. On one hand, the Trump administration (as well as backers like O’Leary) insist that data centers are a strategic imperative for the United States. But the administration is blocking the one thing—a clear set of rules—that would allow for data center construction without risking a backlash in every county they touch.
The alternative is another dozen Stratoses, each one announced in the dark and built in haste, before an angry public demands concessions. That option leaves everyone on the losing end—including, it turns out, investors.