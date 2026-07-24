Why Democrats Should Stop Obsessing About the 2028 Primary Calendar

This emphasis on the entire slate of early primaries also means the calendar doesn’t give any one candidate that much of an advantage. The early slate will include one state from the South, one from the West, one from the Midwest, one from the Northeast, and likely one bonus state. Michigan, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina are expected to be among those that vote in February 2028, although it’s not clear in what order. It’s easy to imagine Kamala Harris being strong in South Carolina, a state with a lot of center-left African Americans like her, but losing New Hampshire to Buttigieg, whose base is college-educated white voters. The early states are diverse enough that either different candidates will win them or one person will rightly become a huge front-runner for the nomination by winning four or five contests in places that are demographically and geographically distinct from one another.

The primary calendar also doesn’t matter for the general election, despite the claims of people who should know better. David Axelrod, who was a top adviser on Obama’s presidential campaigns, wrote on X this week, “Dems would be wise to pick states to start the process that will be swing states in ’28. Candidates spend a lot of time in these early states and it lays an organizational foundation to compete in the fall. SC won’t be a swing state.” Hmm. There is no research showing that having an intense primary in a state helps a party win there in the general election. And it’s easy to disprove Axelrod’s argument. The Democrats won Iowa in November 2012 after not having a competitive primary, then lost the state in November 2016 and November 2020, after the party’s presidential candidates held dozens of events across the Hawkeye State during primary season. South Carolina has remained red, while Georgia has become purple, even though the former is a huge part of the nomination process and the latter isn’t. What if … primaries and general elections are completely different contests whose results aren’t connected to one another?

So if the order that the states vote in doesn’t tell us much about who will win the primary or the general election, doesn’t it at least show which groups the party cares about most? Isn’t it a sign of respect for Black voters if South Carolina votes first? Not really. If you are a Black political operative or Black Democratic official in South Carolina, having the first primary in your state is a coup. Presidential candidates might pay big consulting fees for your advice on winning in the state or actively seek your endorsement. But any serious Democratic presidential candidate knows they must win Asian, Latino, Black, and most importantly white (the biggest bloc) voters to win the nomination. Black voters don’t control the nomination if South Carolina votes first, neither do Latinos if it’s Nevada, or whites if it’s New Hampshire. The Democratic Party is truly diverse, and all demographic groups matter.