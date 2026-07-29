Transcript: Inside AOC’s Foreign Policy Vision

But one of the most interesting things that I dug into was her foreign trips. She’s gone on a handful of congressional delegations, and one that really stood out was a trip she did to Latin America that was done with one of the major Latin America-focused progressive think tanks. And these are guys—I keep saying guys, but obviously I’m meaning that more broadly—who focus on how economic sanctions really affect people, how they damage the lives of people in Cuba and Venezuela, and not your typical hyper-security-focused think tanks. This is much more human-centric, human-focused.

And when she went to Latin America—I spoke with a number of Latin Americanists who said she didn’t just meet with the US Chamber of Commerce or the kind of economic chieftains that members of Congress tend to meet with. She met with grassroots leaders. She met with Indigenous organizers. She met with the kind of folks doing politics that reflect how she did politics in New York and the way that she came up.

So I found that to be a kind of interesting detail, and I do think it represents the kind of—you know, spinning it forward—what AOC and a number of other representatives are trying to do, which is, at this moment in US politics, where you have an imperial presidency, she’s trying to make connections with Lula in Brazil, with progressive leaders throughout Latin America, similar to what she was doing in Germany—finding liberals and leftists who she can work with, the Green Party, social Dems, and forging these connections in a way that isn’t exactly your typical mano-a-mano, let’s say, way that members of Congress tend to interact when they go abroad.

Bacon: As I read this piece, I was reminded of something. I’ve been doing this for a long time. So I wrote a piece in late—early 2006 about a famous Democratic politician, and who he was meeting with and how he might run for president. His name is Barack Obama, obviously—a similar kind of piece to what you did, talking about who’s around him and so on. And I generally liked what President Obama did, but in office, he, I think, adhered to the blob’s points of view a lot, ultimately.

And his foreign policy—the things he talked about as a candidate, opposing the Iraq War, being different—in office, I would argue, he was a fairly standard Democrat on foreign policy. Do you think AOC is vulnerable to that same kind of thing if she became president? Ultimately, she would appoint the Jake Sullivan types and be 88 percent the same as President Shapiro or Buttigieg would be?

Guyer: I think this is maybe the core question, Perry, and I don’t totally explore it in this piece, but I have some thoughts. I think one of the things you’re identifying is the gap between President Obama’s message and his policies. I think his message was pretty remarkable—going to Cairo to give a speech and end the war on terror and the war on Islam and so forth, and hiring someone like Samantha Power, who is an expert in genocide and US failures in foreign policy, and giving all these people like Ben Rhodes the ability to shape policy.

But at the end of the day, as we saw over those eight years, the people who held the Cabinet positions, the Hillary Clintons and the Robert Gateses—and now we’re going probably way far back for some of our viewers here, but you and I know this history really well—these were really traditional, bipartisan members of the blob. And I think this is where the rubber hits the road. It’s really hard to change US foreign policy.

It’s not just the State Department or the Pentagon. It is all these entrenched institutions, and it’s trying to have a reckoning with the architecture of American military bases abroad, the way that big institutions work, and this other whole dynamic, which is the allure of power, and the allure of wanting to be respected and liked by peers of both parties, and by projecting US leadership, whatever that means, in the world.

But I think since President Obama, a lot has changed in Washington. We’ve seen the fracturing of the Republican Party and a new movement—probably most aptly represented by JD Vance, and there’s a lot of questions around it—but of a kind of a more restrained, less militaristic Republican Party. Lot of debate to have around that, of course. Not trying to cheerlead anybody. But this is kind of categorically different, that you have a President Trump who’s run on populist perspectives that basically says we need a ceasefire in Gaza, to the left of President Biden. It’s surprising.

So I think one of the main challenges that Obama faced, and that the next president will face, is having the bureaucrats, the people that can actually make government work—and not to fall into the deep state fantasy of President Trump, but you got to maintain this whole massive US bureaucracy of thousands of appointees, of entire military and intelligence and all of this, and I don’t think you can just unwind it.

So I think if AOC, or whomever the next Democratic president, wants to really change US foreign policy, you do need some insiders who can change stuff, but it can’t just be the message. The message is one part of it, but you also have to figure out the actions. And I guess that’s what a whole lot of Democrats are trying to figure out in the off-season.

Bacon: Two final questions. I guess in writing the piece, I think there’s an answer to this question, but do you consider her a likely presidential candidate?

Guyer: I do, but I’ve also heard rumors that—what if Senator Schumer doesn’t run again, that maybe that would be a better call. She is super popular. I think she represents what Gen Z wants in Democratic politics. I think the Mamdani wave here in New York puts a lot of wind in her sails, and I think she has a lot of cred to take on what Trump represents beyond Gaza and Middle East policy and Western Hemisphere policy, but on some of these core domestic policies we talked about—with wildfires burning, with immigration crackdown and all this stuff. She comes in with a lot of credibility to change the game.

But I don’t know. It’s going to be a bruising two years, and I think we’re also going to have to see—everyone always says this is going to be the midterms that’s about foreign policy. But if this midterms is indeed about foreign policy, I think we’ll get more clues on who the next Democratic nominee might look like.

Bacon: That builds my final question, which is: is this Democratic primary upcoming, is it like most of the Democratic primaries I’ve covered—the exception being 2007, when who voted for the Iraq War was a big issue? In general, it’s not been a big issue in Democratic primaries. But right now, I would argue, if you go to Michigan, El-Sayed’s opposition to the war in Gaza and Stevens’ votes is an issue. I’m not sure if it’s a huge issue, but it’s an issue. A lot of the leftist candidates are saying, We should spend money here at home and not on bombing people abroad, and I think that has become the way to talk about Gaza.

But I am curious—the Gaza war, there’s still things happening in Gaza. Obviously, the war in Iran is happening right now. And I think it’s hard to know, but do you really think, when we’re talking about the South Carolina primary in November 2027, in the months before that, are we going to be talking about foreign policy? Or are we going to be back to talking about affordability and housing? Is foreign policy going to be a big part of the mix, a small part of the mix, a medium part of the mix? What do you think?

Guyer: No, so I would argue, Perry, that it is absolutely going to be part of the mix, and for the simple reason that I filled up my car yesterday and it was $70 for a tank. And foreign policy is often in the rarefied realm of the experts and, by design, doesn’t usually involve the people.

But gas prices, supply chains—our polling with the Institute for Global Affairs shows that, I think it’s something like 78 percent of Americans are hurting economically, and they associate it with the Iran war. So every day this war that isn’t a war keeps going, people experience it.

Bacon: No, I was saying, like, in the next—hopefully the Iran war will not be happening in November 2027. So assuming the Iran war is not happening, then is there other—I assume gas prices always matter, but foreign policy beyond gas prices, will it be part of this primary process, do you think?

Guyer: So I’m from Michigan, and I think that it is a huge debate right now. You have a very robust Arab American, Muslim American community. You have a huge Jewish community that faced this heinous terrorist attack earlier this year. And it is the conversation people are having, and it’s very divisive.

I don’t have a crystal ball about what’s going to be happening two years from now, but look, we have a president who has pursued some very reckless wars. And we could say Venezuela has gone somewhat well, but it does seem like we could stumble into Venezuela 2.0, Cuba, these strikes on boats throughout the Caribbean. These are all these tipping points that could happen that just remind voters how central foreign policy is.

And again, just to bring up our polling at IGA, most Americans don’t think the Iran war has made them any safer. This is a hugely unpopular war. We don’t have boots on the ground, but we do have US troops dying. We have a new figure from the Pentagon that some six hundred US service members have been injured, and—I don’t have the number in front of me—more than a dozen have been killed. This stuff really resonates. This is not abstract.

And I think the question will be, who’s going to seize the mantle? Is it going to be Vance or Rubio, with a strong message that resonates with voters? Or will AOC or Chris Murphy or other Democrats, whether more progressive or more traditional, have a better story to tell? Because I think the Biden story of foreign policy, that we are going to build back better worldwide, is not resonating for folks. So that’s why this AOC message that I’ve been reporting on does have some interesting kernels, but we’ll see how it develops.

Bacon: Jonathan Guyer, great piece in Foreign Policy. The piece is called “AOC Meets World.” And I recommend everyone read it and check out Jonathan’s other work. Are you on Bluesky? On Twitter? Where do people find you?

Guyer: I’m on Twitter. I have a really old handle. It’s MidEastXMidWest. Probably need to update that. But yeah, I’m on Twitter, writing for all sorts of spots. And check out the Institute for Global Affairs, where we’re trying to get the pulse of how Americans view foreign policy.

Bacon: If you want to read a piece that will interest you and maybe outrage you, Jonathan wrote this great piece about Samantha Power in New York Magazine in 2024. It was a great piece.

Guyer: Oh, thanks. Yeah, 2024, I believe. So basically been trying to find the people and personalities that capture all these tensions in US foreign policy. So thanks for having me, Perry. Great to see you. It’s always great to chat with you.

Bacon: Thank you. Bye-bye.