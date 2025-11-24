The Horrifying, A.I.-Enhanced Future of War Is Here

“Adapt or die” is quite literally the motto of startups in a Ukrainian technology sector that is now the envy of the world’s military industrial complex. As secret factories churn out tens of thousands of drones, local brogrammers analyze coveted battlefield data with help from allied militaries. The Ukrainians know they have developed a technology that will define the future of war—if they survive this one.

The battlefield data they collect covers everything from the timing of drone strikes to how enemy troops react—and how to maximize their destructive impact on the front lines and inside Russia. “It’s very valuable data, because it’s like fucking full-scale war that’s going on,” said Ian Laffey, a tall, redheaded, 25-year-old coder from St. Louis whose startup, Theseus, first began working with U.S. Army Special Ops on drone warfare in 2024. When we sat down for an interview at a café in Kyiv, he was wearing dollar-store sunglasses and was on his second Americano. The data, Laffey told me, “tells you very quickly if what you’re doing is working or not working” in the drone war.

While most infamous weapons manufacturers still focus on multibillion-dollar fighter jet platforms—think Lockheed Martin and its F-35s—combat in the skies and on the ground is poised for a makeover that Laffey is helping to innovate. “If you want to train a machine-learning model to be good, it needs lots and lots of data,” he said, with a mix of idealism and genuine excitement. He compared the present moment in weapons-making to recent advances in AI. “How did ChatGPT get really good?” he asked. “They scraped the entire internet.” Every drone flight in Ukraine, in other words, offers data that will help to make drone warfare in general more sophisticated.