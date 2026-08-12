ICE’s Airport Crackdowns Are Designed to Spread Fear

So you wait for the year or more that it could take for this process to be complete, during which the visa you initially used to enter the country expires, because, again, you have been explicitly instructed not to leave. This presence is considered authorized stay—that is to say, you don’t have a specific status at this moment in time, but the government is aware of the situation and has signed off on your continued presence in the country. This is not really an anomaly or an extraordinary circumstance, it is the way the system is designed to work and has long worked. Yet the administration now seems to have decided that this is functionally the same as having no status at all.

There are many versions of this circumstance. There are people who might be in affirmative asylum processes who have overstayed tourist visas. There might be those who had a status which the government subsequently attempted to terminate who are exercising their right to contest that termination. There are people who might have conditional green cards and are petitioning to remove those conditions (a situation that arises out of certain marriages), during which time the green card expires. What all these people have in common is that they are following the law—and they are in the country lawfully. Could they still be detained upon attempting to travel by domestic flight? Who’s to say?

Not ICE, which hasn’t put out any sort of guidance or information about who is or isn’t subject to the airport arrests (questions sent to the agency received no response). This is by design; uncertainty is not incidental but central to the administration’s narrative-building efforts, which are arguably more potent in shaping behavior than the practicalities of its enforcement operation. People who may or may not be subject to arrest will tend to avoid participation in regular life, especially as they see high-profile examples of others detained and thrown into removal proceedings.