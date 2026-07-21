My Brother Was Sentenced to 30 Years for Moving a Box of Zines

Ana: When it happened, I was in Mexico. My parents, they live about three miles away from my house. [Law enforcement] raided their home. I called my kids, I called some friends, and I was telling them, this is what happened to my parents. I told my kids, “If somebody comes into the house, you let them take whatever they want to take, you step aside, you don’t talk to them, you don’t engage.” And I had friends ready so that as soon as something would happen in my house, my kids will send them a message, they will come and keep the kids safe. My youngest was 15 last year, and my oldest is 20.

How is this happening? We haven’t done anything. They’re looking for anything and everything. They took my mom’s little notepad that had phone numbers from Mexico, with the little Disney princesses on the front. They took my sister’s phone. That’s the one thing that we would love to have back. That phone had my sister’s photos, things that we can’t get back because she passed away nine years ago. They took my dad’s tablet, where you log all your trips [for an 18-wheeler trucking company] and then you send that information automatically to the company you’re working with and then they pay you. So his income was gone when they took that tablet with them.

I’m not saying the officers that came to the house came in with the purpose of getting my mom to faint, came in with the purpose of taking my dad’s income, came in with the purpose of taking my sister’s phone. That’s not at all what I’m saying. What I’m saying is their actions are following orders that had no legal basis whatsoever. They’re rummaging through my parents’ house, and we still didn’t know what my brother’s charges are or where he’s at.