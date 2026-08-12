The Enshittification of Private Insurance

Insurance companies will always want to make more money—it would be perverse for them not to—so what this poll finding suggests to me is that in states where homeowner’s insurance rates are rising fastest, state regulators aren’t moving aggressively enough to impose limits. If climate change were the only thing driving up insurance rates I doubt we’d see a June 2026 Public Citizen survey indicating that in 2025 the property and casualty insurance industry had its most profitable underwriting year in two decades. Profits were $68.7 billion. That’s more than twice the $25.3 billion insurers earned in profits the year before.

“Property and casualty insurance” encompasses not only homeowner’s insurance but also auto insurance. So it shouldn’t surprise us that auto insurers are abusing consumers, too. “If You Get in a Car Crash,” read a Wall Street Journal headline August 9, “The Risk Is Growing Your Insurance Won’t Pay.” The story, by Jean Eaglesham and Jaclyn Jeffrey-Wilensky, reported, shockingly, that auto insurers failed to pay out on fully 45 percent of all the auto liability and medical claims that they resolved last year. This is up from about one in three a decade ago, and amounts to a “near flip-of-a-coin chance of being left empty-handed on liability and medical claims.”

Logically, climate change would have little if any demonstrable effect on the rate of auto accidents. And anyway, the number of auto accidents dropped over the past decade from 6.82 million annually to 6.18 million. Public health policies to contain the Covid epidemic, which reduced the number of workers commuting to an office, led to a very significant drop in fender-benders—5.25 million in 2020, 6.1 million in 2021, and not much higher since. Which looks to me like an argument for remote work (other aspects of which I heartily dislike).