Why Remote Work Sucks

During Covid it became necessary to fire people remotely because offices were closed. The bosses liked that so much that they kept doing it when the crisis passed. McDonald’s actually sent all its corporate workers home earlier this month so it could lay off hundreds of them. “McDonald’s decided to close our offices out of respect,” a “source familiar with the layoffs” (I’m guessing a timorous company flak) told Helaine Olen of The Washington Post. “We’ve all been through restructures before and our goal here was to provide confidentiality and respect to our colleagues.” Actually, I think management was just looking to spare itself a punch in the nose. And think of what it saved on Kleenex!

Working from home can cause coworkers to see each other as abstractions and breed resentment. “Workplace conflicts, which have always been around, are increasing in a remote world because people who can no longer physically see each other when sharing information or solving problems are missing the pieces of data that come from body language, observation and casual banter,” Beth Wonson, a “workplace conflict specialist” in California, told the Society for Human Resource Management. One survey found that 80 percent of remote professionals experienced conflict, mostly with coworkers rather than the boss. The most common source of the problem (tied with “stress about work”) was “lack of teamwork” (25 percent), followed by “rude behavior” (24 percent). Of course, it’s much harder to work as a team when you aren’t in the same place, and it’s much easier to be rude, or thought so, when you aren’t addressing somebody face to face. (As a journalist, I’ve long noticed a similar dynamic play out between the Washington bureaus of various news organizations where I’ve worked and their New York headquarters. One Washington boss of mine was resented by members of his staff because he was too nice to New York.)

Even if you show up at the office, there’s no guarantee the boss will be there. In the workplace, people higher up the chain of command usually enjoy greater freedoms. One of these is the opportunity to work from home. Writing April 12 in The New York Times, Sheera Frenkel and Mike Isaac reported that even as Meta laid off thousands of workers, top executives were managing the company remotely from Tel Aviv and London. Zuckerberg, meanwhile, was encouraging lower-level employees to return to the office. It’s not just Meta. Axios reported last week that “62 percent of non-managers work exclusively onsite, compared to 45 percent of managers.”