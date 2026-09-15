Is This What It Takes to Win Ohio?

Amy Acton comes from struggle. For someone running to be Ohio’s first Democratic governor in 15 years, her hardscrabble background may be unusual, but it’s not unheard of for residents of a state still trying to recover from the ravages of deindustrialization. She was a kid when Youngstown’s steel industry shuttered in the 1970s, leaving the city depleted and its landscape dotted with abandoned steel mills and brownfields. The loss of work—and purpose—for the adults made for some rough childhoods. Acton says she moved 18 times before age 12; she recalls sleeping in a tent through one winter. Today, she is frank about the sexual abuse, hunger, and neglect she faced. She often talks about what it was like when people looked away from her, a “dirty and smelly” child.

It’s no coincidence that, over the decades since deindustrialization, the formerly purple state has become increasingly crimson, thanks in large part to partisan gerrymandering. (For 28 of the past 35 years, Republicans have simultaneously held the Ohio governor’s office and both chambers of the Statehouse.) Since the 1990s, the state’s once-lauded public schools have steadily declined; $1 billion per year in public school funding now goes to private school vouchers. Nearly a dozen rural Ohio hospitals are at risk of service reductions or closure due to Medicaid cuts in President Donald Trump’s trademark tax bill. And then there’s the corruption: Republican Larry Householder, former speaker of Ohio’s House of Representatives, is serving a 20-year prison sentence for his part in a $60 million racketeering scheme. In Ohio, economic circumstances may make life hard, but politicians often make things worse.