Vivek Ramaswamy Booed off Stage After Being Called “Political Cretin”
Ohio Republicans’ gubernatorial nominee is struggling to gain any traction.
Ohio’s Republican nominee for governor, Vivek Ramaswamy, got booed off the stage Wednesday in Cleveland while speaking to the Young Americans for Liberty.
Ramaswamy was supposed to speak for half an hour at the libertarian student group’s national convention, but had to end his remarks after only 14 minutes due to backlash from the crowd. The heckling started from the moment he took the stage, and continued as Ramaswamy was pressed on issues like Israel and as he took shots at the less than friendly audience.
“The truth of the matter is, you know no matter what happens in whichever direction we go, people in my generation have already made it. We’re gonna be fine. It’s going to be your generation that pays the price. That choice belongs to you,” Ramaswamy said, nearly being drowned out by boos.
“We don’t want to hear your bullshit talking points. You’re a political cretin and you need to get the fuck out here,” one audience member yelled to Ramaswamy at one point.
Ramaswamy also said that the real divide in America was not between Democrats and Republicans, but “winners and whiners.” He responded to one heckler by saying, “You want to give a speech? … Well, you can get on when they give you a slot, alright? So, until they do, you can sit down.”
It’s not the first time the former presidential candidate has drawn a backlash from his own party’s base. In December 2024, he caught MAGA’s ire after saying that companies prefer the work ethic of foreign employees over the laziness of American ones.
While the YAL speech was part of their national convention, and not necessarily representative of all of Ohio, Ramaswamy is not polling well in the governor’s race. A New York Times/Siena University poll has him dead even with Democratic nominee Amy Acton. This speech is certainly not going to help him, even when presented in full.