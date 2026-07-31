Vivek Ramaswamy Booed off Stage After Being Called “Political Cretin”

“The truth of the matter is, you know no matter what happens in whichever direction we go, people in my generation have already made it. We’re gonna be fine. It’s going to be your generation that pays the price. That choice belongs to you,” Ramaswamy said, nearly being drowned out by boos.

Vivek Ramaswamy is booed offstage after telling Ohio crowd, 'The truth of the matter is, people in my generation have already made it. We're gonna be fine.' pic.twitter.com/Ptm3KHwXY2 — FactPost (@factpostnews) July 30, 2026

“We don’t want to hear your bullshit talking points. You’re a political cretin and you need to get the fuck out here,” one audience member yelled to Ramaswamy at one point.

Ramaswamy also said that the real divide in America was not between Democrats and Republicans, but “winners and whiners.” He responded to one heckler by saying, “You want to give a speech? … Well, you can get on when they give you a slot, alright? So, until they do, you can sit down.”