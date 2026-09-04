Are Fewer Children the Future?

Sussman, too, manages to pick her way through this tangled system herself, and at the book’s end, reveals that she did, in fact, retrieve her frozen eggs and conceive a child through IVF. The baby girl was born, happy and healthy, back in the United States. It’s an ending that reminded me of Children of Men, the great 2006 film, adapted from P.D. James’s novel, about a world in which pregnancy has become, mysteriously, impossible. Inconceivable is something of a journalistic counterpart to the sci-fi spectacle. Both works end with a birth, against the odds, and with all the joy that entails. Life, as another sci-fi franchise puts it, finds a way.

The structure of the book inclines us to celebrate each new birth. The fact that someone wanted to have a child and was able to is indeed cause for celebration. Yet it’s easy to confuse an individual wanting to have children with society wanting a higher birth rate. These are very different things, though Sussman sometimes elides them. In the book’s introduction, she declares that she is “not arguing for people to have more or fewer children.” But at the same time she implies throughout that low birth rates are a problem we should fix. The implicit argument of the whole book is that a world of more certainty would be a world of more babies. She refers to “rock-bottom birth rates and the palpable anxiety of a generation of would-be parents,” linking the two and concluding that we should address those anxieties “if we want people to feel stable enough to consider future life.” In a New York Times op-ed last year, she made explicit what is only implicit in Inconceivable: If policymakers could make child-rearing more appealing, it might just “raise the birthrate.”

This is an appealing rhetorical move for progressives: accept the call for higher birth rates, while claiming that a more secure and just society is the way to get there. It’s a move that should be rejected. The struggle for reproductive justice and the push to increase birth rates are not the same and are more than likely at cross-purposes. The clear trend in global fertility is that when women have the ability to choose fewer pregnancies, they do; in large part, the decline in birth rates is a result of women around the world having far greater access to contraception and abortion than they did 50 years ago. This is an unqualified victory, and an incomplete one. According to a 2025 U.N. survey, it is still more common, globally, to experience an unintended pregnancy than it is to desire children and be unable to have them. American surveys show that here, too, we do not have a younger generation that is clamoring to raise children. According to a 2024 Pew Research Center survey, Americans under 50 are hesitating to have children for many of the reasons that Sussman describes. But the biggest reason is one that she, for the most part, ignores. They simply do not want them.